China and Italy ties should be at forefront of China-EU relations - Chinese ministry
Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 05-09-2023 05:39 IST | Created: 05-09-2023 05:39 IST
- Country:
- China
China and Italy should adhere to the right way of getting along with each other through mutual respect, openness and cooperation, with bilateral ties at the forefront of China-EU relations, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said in a statement released on Tuesday.
Wang met with his Italian counterpart Antonio Tajani in Beijing on Monday.
