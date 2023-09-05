Left Menu

Man beats up woman neighbour over petty dispute in Navi Mumbai

PTI | Thane | Updated: 05-09-2023 15:00 IST | Created: 05-09-2023 15:00 IST
An offence has been registered against a 44-year-old man for allegedly beating up a woman from his neighbourhood in Navi Mumbai, police said on Tuesday.

Based on a complaint lodged by the 35-year-old woman, the police have registered a case under sections 452 (house trespass after preparation for hurt, assault or wrongful restraint), 509 (insult the modesty of a woman) and 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) of the Indian Penal Code, an official said.

The incident took place in Vavanje area of Panvel on September 1, when the woman was washing clothes outside her house and the water splashed into the accused's house next door, he said.

The accused Dhanraj Mhatre went to the woman's house, abused her, and beat her up, he said, adding that the woman was hospitalised after the assault.

