Use Heritage Month to foster social cohesion, forge unity

KwaZulu-Natal Premier Nomusa Dube-Ncube has encouraged citizens of the province to use this year’s Heritage Month to foster social cohesion, forge unity and work to promote the country’s democratic values, as enshrined in the country’s Constitution.

The Premier made the call as South Africa marks the beginning of Heritage Month under the theme, 'Celebrating our Cultural Diversity in a Democratic South Africa', which underscores the declaration of the Constitution that South Africa belongs to all who live in it, united in their diversity.

Dube-Ncube said this year’s theme for Heritage Month aims to reinforce the message of building a united and prosperous nation. She said the KwaZulu-Natal provincial government fully embraces this theme and will utilise this year’s celebration to deepen social cohesion, engender solidarity amongst the different communities, and drive growth and prosperity.

“Ours is a province that boasts a rich history and is home to a number of diverse cultures and icons who have helped shape not only our province, but the world. From the founder of the AmaZulu Nation, King Shaka of Senzangakhona, to the global icon of non-violence, Mahatma Gandhi.

“Over the centuries, we have produced women and men who have changed the course of history globally. It is through embracing this diversity that our province has gained recognition as a province where the country and the world’s seminal moments are made,” Dube-Ncube said.

The Premier noted that over the years, the province has seen various cultures, including African, Indian, Afrikaner and English, amongst others, merge into an all-embracing KwaZulu-Natal culture that gives the province its cultural uniqueness.

“It is these various cultures that must come to the fore during this month, proving in the process, the maturity of our democracy.”

She also urged all South Africans to observe this month through events and meaningful engagements, whose aim is to celebrate and show case the provinces’ diverse cultures, forge unity and celebrate the country’s democracy.

The province will kick off its Heritage Month partnering with the Zulu Royal Household in celebrating the Royal Reed Dance (UMkhosi WoMhlanga), which will be presided over by His Majesty, King Misuzulu kaZwelithini.

The two-tiered Reed Festival will be held at Emachobeni Royal Palace in Jozini Local Municipality and at Enyokeni Royal Palace in Nongoma Local Municipality on 2 - 3 September and 9 - 10 September 2023, respectively.