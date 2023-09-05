Left Menu

Use Heritage Month to foster social cohesion, forge unity

Dube-Ncube said this year’s theme for Heritage Month aims to reinforce the message of building a united and prosperous nation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pretoria | Updated: 05-09-2023 16:15 IST | Created: 05-09-2023 16:15 IST
Use Heritage Month to foster social cohesion, forge unity
Image Credit: Twitter(@SAgovnews)
  • Country:
  • South Africa

KwaZulu-Natal Premier Nomusa Dube-Ncube has encouraged citizens of the province to use this year’s Heritage Month to foster social cohesion, forge unity and work to promote the country’s democratic values, as enshrined in the country’s Constitution.

The Premier made the call as South Africa marks the beginning of Heritage Month under the theme, 'Celebrating our Cultural Diversity in a Democratic South Africa', which underscores the declaration of the Constitution that South Africa belongs to all who live in it, united in their diversity.

Dube-Ncube said this year’s theme for Heritage Month aims to reinforce the message of building a united and prosperous nation. She said the KwaZulu-Natal provincial government fully embraces this theme and will utilise this year’s celebration to deepen social cohesion, engender solidarity amongst the different communities, and drive growth and prosperity.

“Ours is a province that boasts a rich history and is home to a number of diverse cultures and icons who have helped shape not only our province, but the world. From the founder of the AmaZulu Nation, King Shaka of Senzangakhona, to the global icon of non-violence, Mahatma Gandhi. 

“Over the centuries, we have produced women and men who have changed the course of history globally. It is through embracing this diversity that our province has gained recognition as a province where the country and the world’s seminal moments are made,” Dube-Ncube said.

The Premier noted that over the years, the province has seen various cultures, including African, Indian, Afrikaner and English, amongst others, merge into an all-embracing KwaZulu-Natal culture that gives the province its cultural uniqueness. 

“It is these various cultures that must come to the fore during this month, proving in the process, the maturity of our democracy.”

She also urged all South Africans to observe this month through events and meaningful engagements, whose aim is to celebrate and show case the provinces’ diverse cultures, forge unity and celebrate the country’s democracy.

The province will kick off its Heritage Month partnering with the Zulu Royal Household in celebrating the Royal Reed Dance (UMkhosi WoMhlanga), which will be presided over by His Majesty, King Misuzulu kaZwelithini. 

The two-tiered Reed Festival will be held at Emachobeni Royal Palace in Jozini Local Municipality and at Enyokeni Royal Palace in Nongoma Local Municipality on 2 - 3 September and 9 - 10 September 2023, respectively. 

TRENDING

1
World News Roundup: Niger junta reopens airspace after coup - transport ministry; Putin tells Turkey's Erdogan: we're ready to discuss the grain deal and more

World News Roundup: Niger junta reopens airspace after coup - transport mini...

 Global
2
IAA MOBILITY 2023: Samsung to exhibit semiconductor solutions tailored for automotive applications

IAA MOBILITY 2023: Samsung to exhibit semiconductor solutions tailored for a...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Tunisia's bad economy hits coeliac sufferers with rice shortage; Nestle divests peanut allergy business Palforzia and more

Health News Roundup: Tunisia's bad economy hits coeliac sufferers with rice ...

 Global
4
Time to act as African children at risk of impacts of climate change: UNICEF

Time to act as African children at risk of impacts of climate change: UNICEF...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Counting the Costs: How Drug-Resistant Infections Drain Our Economic Resources

Unraveling Google's Success: How it Outperformed AltaVista

Feast on Facts: Dissecting the 18 Most Common Food Myths

Rediscover Yourself: 3 Secrets to Balancing Work and Life

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023