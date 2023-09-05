Left Menu

Man, his parents harass daughter-in-law for not paying Rs 20 lakh 'groom cost'; booked

PTI | Thane | Updated: 05-09-2023 18:04 IST | Created: 05-09-2023 18:04 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A criminal offence has been registered against a 36-year-old man and his parents for allegedly harassing the daughter-in-law over the unfulfilled dowry demand of Rs 20 lakh in Navi Mumbai, police said on Tuesday.

As per the FIR, before finalising the marriage, the family of the accused had demanded Rs 20 lakh towards the ''cost of the groom'' from the victim's father.

The accused trio and the victim woman hail from Bihar but are currently living in CBD Belapur node of Mumbai's satellite city. No arrest is made so far.

''The victim woman (34) was beaten up frequently by her husband and subjected to cruelty during November 2017-August 2023 after she failed to pay Rs 20 lakh promised by her father while finalising the marriage,'' a police official said.

The FIR stated that the woman's father had given gold ornaments and various electronic gadgets to the groom.

Police have booked the husband, identified as Anand Ranjan, and his parents under sections 498A (Whoever, being the husband or the relative of the husband of a woman, subjects such woman to cruelty), 323 (Punishment for voluntarily causing hurt), and 504 (· Intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace) of the Indian Penal Code, the official added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

