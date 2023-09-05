Man hacks female friend in Kerala, ends life

A 21-year-old college student hacked his female friend in Ernakulam district on Tuesday and then allegedly died by suicide, police said.

The incident was reported from Kuruppampady village near Perumbavoor this morning. Basil attacked Alka (20), a nursing student, at her house using a sharp-edged weapon. Soon after the incident, he was found hanging inside his house.

A senior police official from the district said the woman suffered a deep injury to her skull and is undergoing treatment.

''... she is known to Basil from school days'', he said.

Police suspect that the crime was linked to unrequited love and said an investigation was launched to ascertain the motive behind the attack.

''We informed the man's family about the incident. They found him hanging at their residence,'' police said.

The accused's body has been shifted to the hospital for an autopsy.

