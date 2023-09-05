Two teens having an affair commit suicide in Nagpur district
A 17-year-old girl and her boyfriend allegedly committed suicide by hanging themselves in a dilapidated house at a village in Maharashtras Nagpur district, police said on Tuesday.Villagers found the duo hanging from the ceiling of the house in Pandhari village in Parseoni tehsil, around 50 km from the district headquarters, in the early hours of Tuesday, an official said.
- Country:
- India
A 17-year-old girl and her boyfriend allegedly committed suicide by hanging themselves in a dilapidated house at a village in Maharashtra’s Nagpur district, police said on Tuesday.
Villagers found the duo hanging from the ceiling of the house in Pandhari village in Parseoni tehsil, around 50 km from the district headquarters, in the early hours of Tuesday, an official said. Gaurav Bagmare (18) and Janvi Nayale (17) had been having an affair since last year, he said. The teenagers hanged themselves from a ceiling raft with the same rope in the dilapidated house on the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday, the official said. The bodies have been sent for post-mortem and a case of accidental death was registered by Parseoni police, he said. Bagmare was studying at an industrial training institute, while Nayale was a Class 12 student, he added.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Bagmare
- Janvi Nayale
- Villagers
- Nayale
- Maharashtra’s Nagpur
- Pandhari
- Gaurav Bagmare
ALSO READ
UP: Suspected thief beaten to death by villagers in Sitapur, two others injured
Will sit on protest if villagers' issues are not solved in 15 days: Noida MLA to UP govt officials
Villagers hand over five accused in Nuh violence to police: Official
Resolve villagers' issues in 15 days else I'll sit on protest: Noida MLA to UP govt officials
Villagers hear bang, then see Prigozhin plane plummet to the ground