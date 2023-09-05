Two teens having an affair commit suicide in Nagpur district

A 17-year-old girl and her boyfriend allegedly committed suicide by hanging themselves in a dilapidated house at a village in Maharashtra’s Nagpur district, police said on Tuesday.

Villagers found the duo hanging from the ceiling of the house in Pandhari village in Parseoni tehsil, around 50 km from the district headquarters, in the early hours of Tuesday, an official said. Gaurav Bagmare (18) and Janvi Nayale (17) had been having an affair since last year, he said. The teenagers hanged themselves from a ceiling raft with the same rope in the dilapidated house on the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday, the official said. The bodies have been sent for post-mortem and a case of accidental death was registered by Parseoni police, he said. Bagmare was studying at an industrial training institute, while Nayale was a Class 12 student, he added.

