Historic scale of event, G20 Leaders’ Summit will make history: Anurag Thakur

Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting Shri Anurag Thakur today visited the International Media Centre to review the preparedness and arrangements ahead of the G20 Leaders' Summit. Bharat Mandapam will be the venue for the Summit, to be held between 9-10 September 2023 in New Delhi. During his visit, the Minister was given a walkthrough of MCR, Studio, PCR, PQR and social media room at the venue.

Speaking at the venue Shri Thakur said that India is excited to host the G20 Leaders' Summit. He informed that more than 200 meetings have taken place in over 60 cities across India, response during which has been overwhelming. He added that this was a historic scale of organization of an event and he was hopeful that the Leaders' Summit will make history.

Speaking about the arrangements at The International Media Centre, the Minister said that it has world class facilities and this showcases the power of New India. Art and culture pieces from India adorn the walls of the facility. The media centre is adjacent to the Bharat Mandapam where the summit will be held.

He further informed that the main media centre, the venue for press conferences is named Himalaya and can accommodate over 300 journalists. India is globally recognized for its digital payment system and this technological prowess will be showcased in the pavilions here, he added.

“India will flaunt her rich culture and heritage during the summit and at the same time put forth a lofty image of a New India”, said the Minister speaking of India’s projections during the Summit.

Stating that G20 will see the largest gathering of media personnel from across the world, the Minister extended a warm welcome to the media fraternity from across the world.

Appreciating Doordarshan for erecting an elaborate set up for the telecast of the event, he said that Doordarshan is playing a very important role with over 78 UHD and 4K cameras installed at various locations from airport to Bharat Mandapam. He added that clean feed will be provided to all media.

(With Inputs from PIB)