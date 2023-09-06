UP: 6-member committee to probe Barabanki building collapse

Barabanki district magistrate on Tuesday constituted a six-member committee to conduct a technical probe into the collapse of a multi-storey building in the district which claimed four lives.

DM Avinash Kumar has asked the committee to submit its report within 15 days, a senior administrative officer said.

The six-member team includes additional district magistrate (finance and revenue), circle officer of Fatehpur, executive engineer of the Public Works Department among others as its members, he said.

Four people were killed and around 10 others sustained injuries in the incident that took place in Fatehpur area of the district on Monday.

