Left Menu

Bengal: Elderly arrested for repeatedly raping class 5 student; used to give Rs 10 after every episode

He had threatened her of strangling her to death if she revealed about the rapes to anyone, a police officer said.Based on the police complaint, the accused was arrested and a case under POCSO Act was registered against him.The girl was sent for medical examination to North Bengal Medical College and Hospital, he said, adding further investigation was underway.

PTI | Siliguri | Updated: 06-09-2023 13:25 IST | Created: 06-09-2023 13:21 IST
Bengal: Elderly arrested for repeatedly raping class 5 student; used to give Rs 10 after every episode
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A 68-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly raping a girl for around a month in West Bengal's Darjeeling district near the India-Nepal border, police said.

The incidents, which took place in Panishali gram panchayat in Khoribari area, came to light after the class 5 student narrated about those to her mother and she lodged an FIR with Khoribari police station on Monday.

''According to the FIR, the incidents took place when the girl was alone in her house. The accused, a local resident, used to give her Rs 10 every time after raping her. He had threatened her of strangling her to death if she revealed about the rapes to anyone,'' a police officer said.

Based on the police complaint, the accused was arrested and a case under POCSO Act was registered against him.

The girl was sent for medical examination to North Bengal Medical College and Hospital, he said, adding further investigation was underway.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Pent-up private Wegovy demand prompts UK availability concerns; Nestle divests peanut allergy business Palforzia and more

Health News Roundup: Pent-up private Wegovy demand prompts UK availability c...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Nestle divests peanut allergy business Palforzia; Tonix's long COVID drug fails to meet mid-stage trial goal and more

Health News Roundup: Nestle divests peanut allergy business Palforzia; Tonix...

 Global
3
FEATURE-India's women gig workers organise with WhatsApp, secret meetings

FEATURE-India's women gig workers organise with WhatsApp, secret meetings

 Global
4
3 persons killed as tractor overturns in bid to save cow in MP

3 persons killed as tractor overturns in bid to save cow in MP

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Counting the Costs: How Drug-Resistant Infections Drain Our Economic Resources

Unraveling Google's Success: How it Outperformed AltaVista

Feast on Facts: Dissecting the 18 Most Common Food Myths

Rediscover Yourself: 3 Secrets to Balancing Work and Life

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023