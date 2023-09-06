Left Menu

Jharkhand: Seven arrested for killing elderly man on suspicion of practicing sorcery

Seven people have been arrested for allegedly killing a 65-year-old man on suspicion of practicing sorcery in Jharkhands Khunti district, police said on Wednesday.The man, identified as Bhanu Munda, was allegedly killed with sharp objects on the night of September 3 in Serenghatu village in Arki police station area, around 80 km from state capital Ranchi, a senior police officer said.

Updated: 06-09-2023 18:28 IST | Created: 06-09-2023 17:52 IST
The man, identified as Bhanu Munda, was allegedly killed with sharp objects on the night of September 3 in Serenghatu village in Arki police station area, around 80 km from state capital Ranchi, a senior police officer said. ''An FIR has been lodged under sections of the Witchcraft Prohibition Act with Arki police station area on September 4,'' Khunti Sub-divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Amit Kumar told PTI. A special investigation team was formed to arrest the accused.

''As many as seven accused have been arrested including an exorcist who had accused Munda and his wife Biraspati Devi of practicing witchcraft that led to his killing,'' he added.

