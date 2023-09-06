Left Menu

His prayers not answered, man steals shivling from UP temple

Police have arrested the man and recovered the stolen shivling.According to locals, the accused, Chhotu 27, wanted to marry a woman but his family opposed the match. Hoping that he will be able to persuade his family members with some divine intervention, Chhotu began offering prayers to Lord Shiva.Locals say that Chhotu used to visit the Shiva temple located in the village every morning.

PTI | Kaushambi | Updated: 06-09-2023 18:44 IST | Created: 06-09-2023 18:44 IST
His prayers not answered, man steals shivling from UP temple
  • Country:
  • India

A man stole a shivling from a temple in Kaushambi district in Uttar Pradesh apparently after his prayer for marrying the woman of his choice was not fulfilled. Police have arrested the man and recovered the stolen shivling.

According to locals, the accused, Chhotu (27), wanted to marry a woman but his family opposed the match. Hoping that he will be able to persuade his family members with some divine intervention, Chhotu began offering prayers to Lord Shiva.

Locals say that Chhotu used to visit the Shiva temple located in the village every morning. He believed his devotion would help him sway the minds of his family members.

He offered prayers at the Shiva temple for a month, but it had no effect. Chhotu, according to the police, stole the shivling then.

Circle Officer (CO) of the area Abhishesk Kumar told PTI on Wednesday, ''Chhotu stole the shivling from the temple during the early hours of September 1 and hid it in the bushes.'' When villagers found the shivling missing from the temple they informed the police. A team of Mahewa Ghat Police station reached the village and began an investigation.

''We detained Chhotu on suspicion on September 3. He later confessed to his crime,'' said the officer. The police team also recovered the shivling from the bushes.

The stolen shivling was again established in the temple. The accused has been sent to judicial custody.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Nestle divests peanut allergy business Palforzia; Tonix's long COVID drug fails to meet mid-stage trial goal and more

Health News Roundup: Nestle divests peanut allergy business Palforzia; Tonix...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Pent-up private Wegovy demand prompts UK availability concerns; Nestle divests peanut allergy business Palforzia and more

Health News Roundup: Pent-up private Wegovy demand prompts UK availability c...

 Global
3
FEATURE-India's women gig workers organise with WhatsApp, secret meetings

FEATURE-India's women gig workers organise with WhatsApp, secret meetings

 Global
4
3 persons killed as tractor overturns in bid to save cow in MP

3 persons killed as tractor overturns in bid to save cow in MP

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Counting the Costs: How Drug-Resistant Infections Drain Our Economic Resources

Unraveling Google's Success: How it Outperformed AltaVista

Feast on Facts: Dissecting the 18 Most Common Food Myths

Rediscover Yourself: 3 Secrets to Balancing Work and Life

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023