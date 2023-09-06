Left Menu

EU court dismisses claim by Syrian refugees for damages from Frontex border agency

However, it is the Member States alone that are competent to assess the merits of return decisions and to examine applications for international protection.

PTI | Luxembourg | Updated: 06-09-2023 18:56 IST | Created: 06-09-2023 18:56 IST
EU court dismisses claim by Syrian refugees for damages from Frontex border agency
  • Country:
  • Luxembourg

A top European Union court on Wednesday dismissed a claim by several Syrian refugees for damages from the Frontex EU border agency because they were returned to Turkiye after landing in Greece, where they expressed a wish to be granted international protection.

The EU General Court ruled that "since Frontex does not have the power to assess the merits of return decisions or applications for international protection, that EU agency cannot be held liable for any damage related to the return of those refugees".

The European Border and Coast Guard Agency, widely known as Frontex, coordinates border control efforts.

The refugees arrived in Greece in 2016 but were returned to Turkiye in a Frontex operation and eventually ended up in Iraq. They sought a combined 136,000 euros (USD 146,000) in damages.

The court insisted that "Frontex's task is only to provide technical and operational support to the Member States. However, it is the Member States alone that are competent to assess the merits of return decisions and to examine applications for international protection".

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Nestle divests peanut allergy business Palforzia; Tonix's long COVID drug fails to meet mid-stage trial goal and more

Health News Roundup: Nestle divests peanut allergy business Palforzia; Tonix...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Pent-up private Wegovy demand prompts UK availability concerns; Nestle divests peanut allergy business Palforzia and more

Health News Roundup: Pent-up private Wegovy demand prompts UK availability c...

 Global
3
FEATURE-India's women gig workers organise with WhatsApp, secret meetings

FEATURE-India's women gig workers organise with WhatsApp, secret meetings

 Global
4
3 persons killed as tractor overturns in bid to save cow in MP

3 persons killed as tractor overturns in bid to save cow in MP

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Counting the Costs: How Drug-Resistant Infections Drain Our Economic Resources

Unraveling Google's Success: How it Outperformed AltaVista

Feast on Facts: Dissecting the 18 Most Common Food Myths

Rediscover Yourself: 3 Secrets to Balancing Work and Life

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023