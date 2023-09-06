Lakhpati Didis will transform rural economy as mentioned by PM- Giriraj Singh

Deendayal Antyodaya Yojana- National Rural Livelihoods Mission (DAY-NRLM) organized a National Conclave today on Enabling 2 Crore ‘LAKHPATIDIDIs’- SHG Didis who earn sustainable income of at least Rs one Lakh per annum per Household. Minister for Rural Development and Panchayati Raj, Shri Giriraj Singh chaired theNational Conclaveto review the mission’s strategy for the Lakhpati Didi initiative. The ambitious goal was announced by Prime Minister from the ramparts of Red Fort on August 15, 2023 in his Independence Day address. He said,"Today 10 crore Rural Women are part of the Self-Help Groups. When you go to a village, youwill find 'bank-wali didi’, ‘Anganwadi didi’ and ‘dawai-wali (medicine) didi’. It is my dream to make two crore lakhpati didis in the villages”.

Addressing the participants, Shri Giriraj Singh said that the mission is inspired and geared to realise Prime Minister’s dream in reality with hard work and multi-pronged approach in a time bound manner. He stressed on adopting Whole of Government approach for maximum impact through convergence to transform the rural economy with the enabling of Lakhpati Didis. He added that DAY-NRLM, the flagship poverty alleviation program of the Government of India is the world's largest initiative to improve the livelihoods of the poor.

Minister of State, Rural Development and Steel, Shri Faggan Singh Kulaste, joining online from Bhopal stated that the Lakhpati Didis, as envisioned by the Prime Minister, are going to be driving the rural economy and landscape in the Amrit Kaal.

Welcoming the participants, Secretary, Ministry of Rural Development, Shri Shailesh Kumar Singh thanked Minister for his guidance and support in efforts of DAY-NRLM towards enabling Lakhpati Didis and making this a goal for the mission. To give impetus to economic empowerment of Women, the Lakhpati Didi initiative has been initiated by the Mission, wherein each SHG household is encouraged to take up multiple livelihood activities coupled with value chain interventions, resulting in a sustainable income of Rupees One Lakh or more per year.

Setting the context, Additional Secretary, Rural Livelihoods and Mission Director, DAY-NRLM, Shri Charanjit Singh explained the horizon of the Lakhpati Didi initiative and the roadmap the Mission is taking for it. He added that the Mission has adopted WHOLE OF SOCIETY approach where in collaboration and partnership is strengthened with Government, Private Sector, Multi-lateral agencies, CSOs and technical institutions to provide all necessary support in enhancing income of the SHG Households.

The participants included various partners and support organisations both from the government and development sectors and Lakhpati SHG Didis and SHG Didis who aspire to join the Lakhpati Didi Club alongwith State Rural Livelihoods Mission from all over India. Over 1 crore SHG Didis from all over India joined the conclave via webcast.

Joint Secretary, Rural Livelihoods, MoRD, Ms. Swati Sharma in vote of thanks, thanked Minister for the guidance. She also thanked all participants for reflecting their commitment for the initiative. Deputy Director, DAY-NRLM, Shri Raman Wadhwa summed up the key takeaways of the conclave.

(With Inputs from PIB)