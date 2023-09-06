Left Menu

NIA court issues proclamation notice against terrorist in J&K's Budgam

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 06-09-2023 20:18 IST | Created: 06-09-2023 20:18 IST
An NIA court has issued a proclamation notice against a terrorist in Budgam district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said on Wednesday.

"On the request of District Police Budgam, the Court of Additional Sessions Judge Budgam designated NIA Court under section 22 of NIA Act has issued a proclamation against one active terrorist namely Aaqib Ahmad Shergojri, resident of Khampora Sarai Chadoora Budgam," a police spokesperson said.

He said the accused is involved in a case registered under sections 20 and 38 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act at Chadoora Police Station in central Kashmir.

In this regard, notices were affixed at visible places, including on the main gate of the house of the said terrorist, by police asking the proclaimed absconder to appear before the trial court by or before October 3, the spokesperson said.

