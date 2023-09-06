Left Menu

Haryana man arrested for manufacturing, selling illicit liquor

PTI | Nuh | Updated: 06-09-2023 21:19 IST | Created: 06-09-2023 21:19 IST
Police on Wednesday arrested a man for allegedly manufacturing and selling illicit liquor in a village in the Tauru area of Haryana's Nuh district, officials said.

The police also seized 60 litres of raw illicit liquor, two drums of iron furnace, two aluminum clay-wrapped utensils, two plastic pipes and other items.

Pooran Singh of Naharpur village was produced before a court and sent to judicial custody, they added.

The police received information that Singh was manufacturing illicit liquor and supplying it in nearby areas.

A raid was conducted on a shed built near his home and Singh was apprehended, the police said.

''An FIR was registered at Sadar Tauru police station and the accused arrested. He was produced in a city court, which sent him to judicial custody,'' said Krishan Kumar, a police spokesperson in Nuh.

