Haryana man arrested for manufacturing, selling illicit liquor
Police on Wednesday arrested a man for allegedly manufacturing and selling illicit liquor in a village in the Tauru area of Haryana's Nuh district, officials said.
The police also seized 60 litres of raw illicit liquor, two drums of iron furnace, two aluminum clay-wrapped utensils, two plastic pipes and other items.
Pooran Singh of Naharpur village was produced before a court and sent to judicial custody, they added.
The police received information that Singh was manufacturing illicit liquor and supplying it in nearby areas.
A raid was conducted on a shed built near his home and Singh was apprehended, the police said.
''An FIR was registered at Sadar Tauru police station and the accused arrested. He was produced in a city court, which sent him to judicial custody,'' said Krishan Kumar, a police spokesperson in Nuh.
