4 soldiers killed in Taliban attack in northwest Pakistan

PTI | Peshawar | Updated: 06-09-2023 22:25 IST | Created: 06-09-2023 22:25 IST
At least four Pakistani soldiers were killed and seven others injured on Wednesday when the Taliban militants attacked two border check-posts in the restive northwestern Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa province's Chitral district, the army said.

The Inter Services Public Relations - the media wing of the army - said that a ''large group of terrorists equipped with latest weapons'' attacked two military posts located close to the Afghanistan border in Chitral district's general area of Kalash.

Four soldiers ''fought gallantly'' during the exchange of fire and were killed, it said, adding that the area was being sanitised to eliminate any other terrorists found in the vicinity.

''During the fire exchange, 12 terrorists were sent to hell, while a large number has been critically injured," the statement said.

The banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) claimed responsibility for the attack on the Ostai security check-post and Janjeerat Koh check-post in the Chitral district.

The attack at the Ostai security check-post left two soldiers dead while two soldiers were killed and four others injured in the attack on the Janjereet check post, a source said.

The injured have been shifted to Chitral Scouts Hospital of which one, who is critically wounded, was airlifted to the Combined Military Hospitals in Peshawar.

Sources said four choppers made emergency landing at the Chitral airport to tackle the situation.

''Security forces of Pakistan are determined to eliminate the menace of terrorism and such sacrifices of our soldiers further strengthen our resolve. The brave people of Chitral also stand firmly with the security forces in not allowing the terrorists to ruin the peace of the area," the ISPR said.

