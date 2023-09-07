UN expert sounds alarm over ‘contemporary forms of slavery’ in Canada
UN News | Updated: 07-09-2023 01:46 IST | Created: 07-09-2023 01:46 IST
Visit UN News for more.
Advertisement
ALSO READ
US calls on Central African Republic to announce date for local elections
US calls on Central African Republic to announce date for local elections
PM Modi, South African President Ramaphosa discuss ways to further deepen bilateral ties
EMERGING MARKETS-South African rand rises for fifth day after inflation data
PM Modi, South African President Ramaphosa discuss regional & multilateral issues of mutual interest