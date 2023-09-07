Following is a summary of current world news briefs.

US to cancel Alaska oil, gas leases issued under Trump

The U.S. Interior Department on Wednesday said it would cancel oil and gas leases in a federal wildlife refuge that were bought by an Alaska state development agency in the final days of former President Donald Trump's administration. Trump's Republican administration issued the Alaska Industrial Development and Export Authority (AIDEA) seven leases in the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge a day before the inauguration of President Joe Biden, a Democrat who had pledged to protect the 19.6 million-acre (7.7 million hectares) habitat for polar bears and caribou.

Nigerian election tribunal upholds Tinubu's presidential win

Nigeria's presidential election tribunal on Wednesday rejected challenges by opposition rivals to Bola Tinubu's win in February's disputed vote, following a pattern seen in previous election years in Africa's most populous country. No legal challenge to the outcome of a presidential election has succeeded in Nigeria, which returned to democracy in 1999 after three decades of almost uninterrupted military rule and has a history of electoral fraud.

Soccer-Spain's Hermoso files criminal complaint over Rubiales kiss -prosecutor

Spanish soccer star Jenni Hermoso has lodged a criminal complaint over the unsolicited kiss by football federation boss Luis Rubiales after Spain's victory in the Women's World Cup, the national prosecutor's office said on Wednesday. Hermoso gave her testimony on Tuesday and the complaint will be processed "as soon as possible", the prosecutor added.

Russian attack kills 17 in east Ukraine as Blinken visits Kyiv, officials say

At least 17 people were killed and 32 wounded in a Russian attack on a crowded market in the eastern Ukrainian city of Kostiantynivka on Wednesday as U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken visited Kyiv, Ukrainian officials said. Footage circulated online by presidential officials showed people falling to the ground or running for cover after a huge explosion in front of them, seconds after some look up to the sky when they hear what sounds like a missile approaching.

US prosecutors to seek Hunter Biden indictment by Sept. 29 -court filing

U.S. prosecutors said in a court filing on Wednesday they will seek an indictment of President Joe Biden's son, Hunter, by Sept. 29 in his tax and firearms case. David Weiss, who was appointed U.S. special counsel by U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland in August, said in a court filing that the government would seek a grand jury indictment before the Sept. 29 deadline under the Speedy Trial Act.

Mexico's Supreme Court upholds abortion rights nationwide, paving way for federal access

Mexico's Supreme Court on Wednesday struck down a federal law criminalizing abortion, reaffirming an earlier ruling that criminal penalties for abortion were unconstitutional and allowing the federal healthcare system to provide services. Mexico's highest court, which consists of 11 justices, declared that criminal penalties for abortion were unconstitutional in 2021, but the ruling only applied to the northern state of Coahuila, where that case originated.

Cyclone batters southern Brazil, death toll from floods hits 36

The death toll from heavy rains in southern Brazil rose to 36, local authorities said on Wednesday, as a tropical cyclone battered and soaked the region, flooding homes and swelling rivers. Video obtained by Reuters showed rising water flooding streets and rivers and submerging houses in the small town of Mucum, in Rio Grande do Sul state. Nearby cities such as Lajeado and Roca Sales were also hit severely.

Chinese delegation led by vice premier to visit North Korea, state media says

A Chinese Communist Party and government delegation headed by Vice Premier Liu Guozhong will visit North Korea to take part in the celebration of the country's founding day later this week, state media KCNA reported on Thursday. The visit comes at the invitation of the Central Committee of the ruling Workers' Party of Korea (WPK) and the government of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK), the report said.

Blinken hails Kyiv's pushback against Russia in visit clouded by attack

By Ivan Lyubysh-Kirdey KYIV, Sept 6 (Reuters) - Ukraine has made important progress in its counteroffensive against Russia's invasion, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Wednesday during a visit overshadowed by a Russian attack that killed at least 17 people.

Analysis-Iran's nuclear slowdown may prop up US hopes to ease tensions

Iran's limited steps to slow its buildup of near-weapons-grade uranium may help ease U.S.-Iranian tensions but do not signify progress toward a wider nuclear deal before the 2024 U.S. elections, say analysts. According to U.N. nuclear watchdog reports seen by Reuters, Iran has reduced the rate at which it is making uranium enriched up to 60% purity, close to the roughly 90% that is weapons grade, and has diluted a small fraction of its 60% stockpile.

