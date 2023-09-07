Indonesian president calls for cooperation, reduction of tensions
Indonesian President Joko Widodo urged leaders of countries attending the East Asia Forum in Jakarta on Thursday to defuse tensions and not create new conflicts or wars.
Indonesia, chair of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) this year, also called for the forum to be used as a place for cooperation and not for countries to sharpen rivalries.
