Officials Locate Wreckage of Missing Indonesian Fisheries Plane

Indonesian authorities announced Sunday they found the wreckage of a fisheries surveillance plane that disappeared in South Sulawesi province. One body has been recovered from the wreckage on a fog-covered mountain slope. The ATR 42-500, owned by Indonesia Air Transport, lost contact on Saturday near Maros.

The missing plane carried seven crew members and three passengers, employees of the Marine Affairs and Fisheries Ministry. Initially, eight crew members were reported. The flight from Yogyakarta to Makassar disconnected, and the wreckage was spotted near Mount Bulusaraung.

Rescue efforts, led by South Sulawesi's rescue agency, face challenges like thick fog and rough terrain. One victim was found, but the status of others remains unknown. Indonesia's National Transportation Safety Committee investigates, with the crash considered a controlled flight into terrain.