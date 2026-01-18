Left Menu

Officials Locate Wreckage of Missing Indonesian Fisheries Plane

Indonesian authorities located the wreckage of a missing fisheries surveillance plane in South Sulawesi, with one body recovered out of 10 on board. The plane, operated by Indonesia Air Transport, lost contact near Maros. Thick fog and difficult terrain challenge the ongoing search for the remaining victims.

Indonesian authorities announced Sunday they found the wreckage of a fisheries surveillance plane that disappeared in South Sulawesi province. One body has been recovered from the wreckage on a fog-covered mountain slope. The ATR 42-500, owned by Indonesia Air Transport, lost contact on Saturday near Maros.

The missing plane carried seven crew members and three passengers, employees of the Marine Affairs and Fisheries Ministry. Initially, eight crew members were reported. The flight from Yogyakarta to Makassar disconnected, and the wreckage was spotted near Mount Bulusaraung.

Rescue efforts, led by South Sulawesi's rescue agency, face challenges like thick fog and rough terrain. One victim was found, but the status of others remains unknown. Indonesia's National Transportation Safety Committee investigates, with the crash considered a controlled flight into terrain.

