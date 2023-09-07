Left Menu

US, EU plan new steel tariffs aimed at China, others - Bloomberg News

In 2021 the two agreed to end the dispute and co-operate on the global arrangement instead. The deal sought to let "limited volumes" of EU-produced metals enter the United States free of duty, while keeping the disputed tariffs.

Reuters | Updated: 07-09-2023 13:02 IST | Created: 07-09-2023 13:00 IST
US, EU plan new steel tariffs aimed at China, others - Bloomberg News
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr

The United States and the European Union are working on an agreement for new tariffs aimed at excess steel production from China and other countries, Bloomberg News said on Thursday.

The measures would primarily target imports from China that benefit from non-market practices, it said, citing people familiar with the matter. The scope of the measures, covering other countries that could be targeted and the level of the tariffs, are still being discussed, the report said.

The offices of the United States Trade Representative and the European Commission did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment. The agreement would be part of the Global Arrangement on Sustainable Steel and Aluminum that the EU and the Biden administration have been negotiating since 2021, the report said.

In 2018, U.S. President Donald Trump imposed duties of 25% on imports of steel and 10% on aluminum imports, so as to shield U.S. producers, sparking a major trade dispute with the EU. In 2021 the two agreed to end the dispute and co-operate on the global arrangement instead.

The deal sought to let "limited volumes" of EU-produced metals enter the United States free of duty, while keeping the disputed tariffs.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Swine fever detected in Sweden for the first time; AT&T says tests at some lead cable sites show no public health risk and more

Health News Roundup: Swine fever detected in Sweden for the first time; AT&T...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Georgia can resume ban on hormone treatment for transgender youth, judge says; Nestle divests peanut allergy business Palforzia and more

Health News Roundup: Georgia can resume ban on hormone treatment for transge...

 Global
3
FEATURE-Wanted: Young Indonesians for next generation of forest defenders

FEATURE-Wanted: Young Indonesians for next generation of forest defenders

 Global
4
ANALYSIS-Ecuador's Amazon oil ban: a threat to fossil fuels in Latin America?

ANALYSIS-Ecuador's Amazon oil ban: a threat to fossil fuels in Latin America...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Exploring the Psychological Effects of Hunger on Your Mind

Why Your Note-Taking App Isn't Boosting Your Brainpower

Uncovering Ocean Floor's Hidden Potential in the Green Energy Revolution

Counting the Costs: How Drug-Resistant Infections Drain Our Economic Resources

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023