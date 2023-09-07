Left Menu

Woman says husband, four relatives tried to kill her, case registered

The police in Maharashtras Thane district have registered a case of attempt to murder against the husband and four relatives of a 21-year-old woman, an official said on Thursday. The police did not elaborate upon the relation between the woman and the other accused.

PTI | Thane | Updated: 07-09-2023 13:37 IST | Created: 07-09-2023 13:37 IST
Woman says husband, four relatives tried to kill her, case registered
  • Country:
  • India

The police in Maharashtra's Thane district have registered a case of attempt to murder against the husband and four relatives of a 21-year-old woman, an official said on Thursday. Inspector Pramod Kumbhar of Narpoli police station at Bhiwandi said that a 'Zero FIR' was first registered in Buldhana district on the woman's complaint before it was transferred to them as the alleged crime was committed under their jurisdiction. A Zero FIR can be registered by any police station, irrespective of jurisdiction. After receiving it, the relevant police station registers a fresh FIR (first information report) and starts the investigation.

As per the complainant, the woman's husband and four in-laws forcefully got her foetus aborted in 2021 and made her drink poison in their bid to kill her when she was in Bhiwandi.

The police have registered a case against the accused under Indian Penal Code sections, including 307 (attempt to murder) and 313 (causing miscarriage without a woman's consent).

The five have been identified as Asha, alias Yogita Yogesh Patil, Gopal Prakash Patil, Mangala Prakash Patil, Prakash Tulsiram Patil, and Sagar Patil, who is the complainant's husband. The police did not elaborate upon the relation between the woman and the other accused. No arrests have been made yet, the official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Swine fever detected in Sweden for the first time; AT&T says tests at some lead cable sites show no public health risk and more

Health News Roundup: Swine fever detected in Sweden for the first time; AT&T...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Georgia can resume ban on hormone treatment for transgender youth, judge says; Nestle divests peanut allergy business Palforzia and more

Health News Roundup: Georgia can resume ban on hormone treatment for transge...

 Global
3
FEATURE-Wanted: Young Indonesians for next generation of forest defenders

FEATURE-Wanted: Young Indonesians for next generation of forest defenders

 Global
4
ANALYSIS-Ecuador's Amazon oil ban: a threat to fossil fuels in Latin America?

ANALYSIS-Ecuador's Amazon oil ban: a threat to fossil fuels in Latin America...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Exploring the Psychological Effects of Hunger on Your Mind

Why Your Note-Taking App Isn't Boosting Your Brainpower

Uncovering Ocean Floor's Hidden Potential in the Green Energy Revolution

Counting the Costs: How Drug-Resistant Infections Drain Our Economic Resources

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023