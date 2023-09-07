Left Menu

Preservation orders to freeze assets secured

The frozen assets include 51 vehicles and seven properties with a value of more than R16 million.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pretoria | Updated: 07-09-2023 16:36 IST | Created: 07-09-2023 16:36 IST
Preservation orders to freeze assets secured
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • South Africa

The Pretoria Asset Forfeiture Unit (AFU) of the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) and the Hawks Priority Crimes Specialised Investigation and Serious Organised Crime Investigation have secured preservation orders to freeze assets “which are proceeds of unlawful activities of a syndicate dealing in unwrought gold” in Gauteng.

The frozen assets include 51 vehicles and seven properties with a value of more than R16 million.

“The orders were to preserve various properties belonging to Bethuel Ngobeni, Lerato Bathebeng, Poppy Mathongwane, Bongani Khumalo, Dumisani Moyo [and his company] Kesitaal Pty Ltd, Nhlanhla Magwaca, Neo Duba, Tsepo Dube, Itumeleng Magagane, Gloria Magagane Mlambo, Nhlanhla Mathebula, Manuel Nhamucho and Thabiso Sechele, which are proceeds of unlawful activities of a syndicate dealing in unwrought gold in Khutsong and Carletonville.

“This emanates from a criminal investigation by the DPCI [Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation] that resulted in six accused being arrested, who are alleged to be illegal mining kingpins. All the accused are remanded in custody, however, Moyo was granted bail after he appealed at the high court.  Some of the properties belong to four of the accused,” the NPA said in a statement.

The criminal case in this regard is expected to be heard in court on Thursday, 7 April. 

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Swine fever detected in Sweden for the first time; AT&T says tests at some lead cable sites show no public health risk and more

Health News Roundup: Swine fever detected in Sweden for the first time; AT&T...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Georgia can resume ban on hormone treatment for transgender youth, judge says; Nestle divests peanut allergy business Palforzia and more

Health News Roundup: Georgia can resume ban on hormone treatment for transge...

 Global
3
FEATURE-Wanted: Young Indonesians for next generation of forest defenders

FEATURE-Wanted: Young Indonesians for next generation of forest defenders

 Global
4
ANALYSIS-Ecuador's Amazon oil ban: a threat to fossil fuels in Latin America?

ANALYSIS-Ecuador's Amazon oil ban: a threat to fossil fuels in Latin America...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Exploring the Psychological Effects of Hunger on Your Mind

Why Your Note-Taking App Isn't Boosting Your Brainpower

Uncovering Ocean Floor's Hidden Potential in the Green Energy Revolution

Counting the Costs: How Drug-Resistant Infections Drain Our Economic Resources

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023