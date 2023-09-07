Preservation orders to freeze assets secured

The Pretoria Asset Forfeiture Unit (AFU) of the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) and the Hawks Priority Crimes Specialised Investigation and Serious Organised Crime Investigation have secured preservation orders to freeze assets “which are proceeds of unlawful activities of a syndicate dealing in unwrought gold” in Gauteng.

The frozen assets include 51 vehicles and seven properties with a value of more than R16 million.

“The orders were to preserve various properties belonging to Bethuel Ngobeni, Lerato Bathebeng, Poppy Mathongwane, Bongani Khumalo, Dumisani Moyo [and his company] Kesitaal Pty Ltd, Nhlanhla Magwaca, Neo Duba, Tsepo Dube, Itumeleng Magagane, Gloria Magagane Mlambo, Nhlanhla Mathebula, Manuel Nhamucho and Thabiso Sechele, which are proceeds of unlawful activities of a syndicate dealing in unwrought gold in Khutsong and Carletonville.

“This emanates from a criminal investigation by the DPCI [Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation] that resulted in six accused being arrested, who are alleged to be illegal mining kingpins. All the accused are remanded in custody, however, Moyo was granted bail after he appealed at the high court. Some of the properties belong to four of the accused,” the NPA said in a statement.

The criminal case in this regard is expected to be heard in court on Thursday, 7 April.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)