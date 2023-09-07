Left Menu

Chargesheet filed in murder of woman whose body parts were pressure-cooked and roasted by live-in partner

The police have filed the chargesheet in the murder of a woman whose body parts were boiled in a pressure cooker and roasted by her live-in partner in their rented apartment on the outskirts of Mumbai, sources have said.

PTI | Thane | Updated: 07-09-2023 15:50 IST | Created: 07-09-2023 15:50 IST
Chargesheet filed in murder of woman whose body parts were pressure-cooked and roasted by live-in partner
  • Country:
  • India

The police have filed the chargesheet in the murder of a woman whose body parts were boiled in a pressure cooker and roasted by her live-in partner in their rented apartment on the outskirts of Mumbai, sources have said. The Mira-Bhayandar, Vasai-Virar police submitted the chargesheet in a magistrate's court in Thane on September 5, said advocate Atul Saroj, counsel for accused Manoj Sane (56). Explaining the next process, he said the court will frame charges against the accused in due course after which the hearing in the case will commence. The contents of the chargesheet were immediately not known. The case came to light in the first week of June after neighbours alerted the police about a foul odour coming from a flat where Sane and his live-in partner Saraswati Vaidya (34) lived in Naya Nagar area of Mira Road township in Thane district. After breaking the door open, the police were stunned to discover Vaidya's body parts, some cooked in a pressure cooker and even roasted, inside the flat. As per the FIR, Sane killed the woman on June 4, chopped her body with a chainsaw and pressure-cooked and roasted a few pieces in his attempt to get rid of them. The gory details of the crime evoked the memories of the Shraddha Walkar murder case.

In police custody, Sane claimed that Vaidya died of poisoning and he panicked and tried to dispose of the body. Sane has been booked under Indian Penal Code sections 302 (murder) and 201 (destruction of evidence).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Swine fever detected in Sweden for the first time; AT&T says tests at some lead cable sites show no public health risk and more

Health News Roundup: Swine fever detected in Sweden for the first time; AT&T...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Georgia can resume ban on hormone treatment for transgender youth, judge says; Nestle divests peanut allergy business Palforzia and more

Health News Roundup: Georgia can resume ban on hormone treatment for transge...

 Global
3
FEATURE-Wanted: Young Indonesians for next generation of forest defenders

FEATURE-Wanted: Young Indonesians for next generation of forest defenders

 Global
4
ANALYSIS-Ecuador's Amazon oil ban: a threat to fossil fuels in Latin America?

ANALYSIS-Ecuador's Amazon oil ban: a threat to fossil fuels in Latin America...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Exploring the Psychological Effects of Hunger on Your Mind

Why Your Note-Taking App Isn't Boosting Your Brainpower

Uncovering Ocean Floor's Hidden Potential in the Green Energy Revolution

Counting the Costs: How Drug-Resistant Infections Drain Our Economic Resources

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023