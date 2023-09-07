Drone destroyed in Russia's Volgograd region - RIA
Reuters | Updated: 07-09-2023 18:59 IST | Created: 07-09-2023 18:22 IST
- Country:
- Russian Federation
The Russian military intercepted and destroyed a hostile drone over the southwestern Volgograd region on Thursday, the state news agency RIA cited governor Andrei Bocharov as saying.
No damage was reported, he said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Andrei Bocharov
- Russian
- Volgograd
Advertisement