Three wildlife smugglers in possession of tiger hides, bones arrested in U'khand

They were on their way to Rudrapur to sell the items, Patra said.The vehicles have also been seized, he added.

PTI | Rishikesh | Updated: 07-09-2023 18:38 IST | Created: 07-09-2023 18:38 IST
Three wildlife smugglers, including a father-son duo, were arrested and two tiger hides and 35 kilogrammes of tiger bones seized from them, an official said on Thursday.

A joint team of the Uttarakhand Police's Special Task Force, Wildlife Crime Control Bureau - Delhi and the Terai Central Forest Division made the arrests from Bajpur in Udham Singh Nagar district on Wednesday, Chief Conservator of Forests (Kumaon Division) Prasanna Kumar Patra said.

''We had information that three wildlife smugglers were travelling in a truck and a motorcycle from Kashipur to Rudrapur. The vehicles were intercepted on the highway in Bajpur and checked,'' he said.

During the checks, two tiger hides and 35 kilogrammes of tiger bones were found, Patra added.

The arrested accused have been identified as Joga Singh, Kulvinder Singh and his son Shamsher Singh. All three hail from Jaspur in Udham Singh Nagar district.

They were notorious wildlife smugglers and had been active in Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh. They were on their way to Rudrapur to sell the items, Patra said.

The vehicles have also been seized, he added.

Exploring the Psychological Effects of Hunger on Your Mind

Why Your Note-Taking App Isn't Boosting Your Brainpower

Uncovering Ocean Floor's Hidden Potential in the Green Energy Revolution

Counting the Costs: How Drug-Resistant Infections Drain Our Economic Resources

