Left Menu

Two former customs officials get three years in jail for taking bribe at Mumbai airport

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 07-09-2023 18:50 IST | Created: 07-09-2023 18:50 IST
Two former customs officials get three years in jail for taking bribe at Mumbai airport
  • Country:
  • India

A special CBI court here has sentenced two former customs officials to three years' imprisonment for taking bribe from a cinematographer to issue an export certificate for camera equipment in 2018.

Vasudeo Ninave and Jagdish Mondkar, the accused, were held guilty under the Prevention of Corruption Act by special judge for CBI cases S H Gwalani on September 5. The detailed order became available on Thursday.

Ninave and Mondkar were posted as customs superintendent and hawaladar, respectively, at the terminal 2 of the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport here at the time of the incident.

Omkar Raut, a photographer and cinematographer, approached the Anti-Corruption Bureau of the Central Bureau of Investigation alleging that the duo demanded Rs 5,000 from him and his friend Puneet Desai for issuing an export certificate for the camera equipment they were taking with them to Qatar.

After a negotiation, Desai handed Rs 4,000 to Mondkar in the washroom of the airport's departure lounge as per Ninave's instructions under duress, the complainant alleged.

The court held that there was evidence to suggest clearly that the accused abused their position as public servants and the prosecution was successful in proving its case.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Swine fever detected in Sweden for the first time; AT&T says tests at some lead cable sites show no public health risk and more

Health News Roundup: Swine fever detected in Sweden for the first time; AT&T...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Georgia can resume ban on hormone treatment for transgender youth, judge says; Nestle divests peanut allergy business Palforzia and more

Health News Roundup: Georgia can resume ban on hormone treatment for transge...

 Global
3
FEATURE-Wanted: Young Indonesians for next generation of forest defenders

FEATURE-Wanted: Young Indonesians for next generation of forest defenders

 Global
4
ANALYSIS-Ecuador's Amazon oil ban: a threat to fossil fuels in Latin America?

ANALYSIS-Ecuador's Amazon oil ban: a threat to fossil fuels in Latin America...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Exploring the Psychological Effects of Hunger on Your Mind

Why Your Note-Taking App Isn't Boosting Your Brainpower

Uncovering Ocean Floor's Hidden Potential in the Green Energy Revolution

Counting the Costs: How Drug-Resistant Infections Drain Our Economic Resources

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023