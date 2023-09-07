Left Menu

Double murder case in Greater Noida, probe launched

The duo was asleep in their property outside Ballu Kheda village, under Dankaur police station limits, when the attack took place early in the morning, they said.Additional DCP Greater Noida Ashok Kumar said those killed have been identified as Ram Kumar 55 and his nephew Vikramaditya 45.

PTI | Noida | Updated: 07-09-2023 18:56 IST | Created: 07-09-2023 18:56 IST
A man and his nephew were killed Thursday after they were allegedly attacked with a spade by an unidentified person in Greater Noida, police said. The duo was asleep in their property outside Ballu Kheda village, under Dankaur police station limits, when the attack took place early in the morning, they said.

Additional DCP (Greater Noida) Ashok Kumar said those killed have been identified as Ram Kumar (55) and his nephew Vikramaditya (45). ''They were asleep in an enclosure built near the village when some unidentified person appears to have attacked them with a spade. Kumar died on the spot while Vikramaditya was taken to a hospital in a critical condition but he also succumbed later in the day,'' the officer said. The police suspect that the killings could be linked to a property-related dispute but have launched an investigation to ascertain the facts of the case. ''We have received a written complaint from the family of the duo and lodged an FIR under Indian Penal Code section 302 (murder),'' the Additional DCP said. Further investigation is underway and the case would be unveiled soon, he added.

