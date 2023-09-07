Police to keep close watch on Delhi during G20 Summit through 5,000 CCTV cameras

The Delhi Police will keep a close watch on the city and its roads during the G20 Summit from its control room through a network of 5,000 CCTV cameras, officials said on Thursday.

According to the police, the control room is getting district-wise visuals. They said two teams will be monitoring the feed in round-the-clock shifts.

Delhi Lieutenant Governor (LG) VK Saxena visited Rajghat and Pragati Maidan during the day to take stock of various preparations for the summit slated for September 9-10.

"Delhi Police Commissioner Sanjay Arora briefed the LG about the security preparedness and details of the control room, where live visuals captured by more than 5,000 CCTVs installed in different parts of the city will be received," a police official said.

"Two teams comprising 25 security personnel will be monitoring in shifts the digital information being beamed into the control room round the clock," he said.

The control room is getting district-wise visuals and a special command room has also been set up for 30 senior police officials to monitor the developments in the city, the official said.

The G20 Summit will be held at the newly built international convention and exhibition centre -- Bharat Mandapam -- at Pragati Maidan.

The Delhi Police has made adequate security arrangements for the summit and is coordinating with multiple security agencies.

It is being assisted by the Indian Air Force and specialised central agencies like the National Security Guard (NSG) and some of the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF).

A total of 19 markswomen, who have completed a four-week specialised training session conducted by the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), will also be deployed during the summit at strategic locations in the city, the officials said.

Apart from that, over 400 Quick Response Teams (QRTs), along with firefighters and ambulances, are being placed at strategic locations, they said.

As part of its preparations for the mega-event, the police have also done a comprehensive assessment of protests held by various international and local groups in other nations during previous G20 Summits.

Police will also be using chains and bolt cutters in order to tackle unwanted and unscheduled agitations during the summit, the officials added.

As far as venue security arrangements are concerned, special commissioner of police-rank officers will serve as the commander with deputy commissioner of police-rank officials as zonal commanders, the department said earlier.

