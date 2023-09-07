'Hybrid' militant arrested in Srinagar

A 'hybrid' militant of The Resistance Front was arrested and a hand grenade recovered from him, police here said on Thursday.

''A hybrid terrorist of TRF (The Resistance Front) namely Mohd Yawar Rangrez, s/o Abdul Rashid Rangeez, r/o Firdousabad, Batmaloo, arrested by Srinagar Police with one hand grenade,'' the Srinagar Police said in a tweet. An FIR has been registered, they said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)