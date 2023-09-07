Left Menu

Coalition governments should prioritise people and good governance

The Deputy President said the state has faced a number of challenges at the local government level where there are coalitions.  

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pretoria | Updated: 07-09-2023 20:26 IST | Created: 07-09-2023 20:26 IST
Coalition governments should prioritise people and good governance
Image Credit: Twitter(@SAgovnews)
  • Country:
  • South Africa

Deputy President Paul Mashatile says coalition governments should prioritise the people, service delivery and good governance. 

He was speaking in Parliament on Thursday where he was answering oral questions in the National Council of Provinces (NCOP) on a range of issues related to government’s efforts to implement rapid response interventions in municipalities and plans to tackle crime.

The Deputy President said the state has faced a number of challenges at the local government level where there are coalitions.  

“By defining the rules, procedures, and potential sanctions that would apply to political parties and independent councillors who govern together, we will ensure fairness, transparency, and accountability in our political system,” said the Deputy President.

He said they were incorporating a framework which prioritises the people, service delivery, and good governance.

The Presidency convened a national dialogue in August, led by Deputy President Mashatile, to discuss creating a framework to prevent the instability caused by coalition governments. 

“The political parties at the summit … agreed that they want to go back to their constituencies to consult once more, and they are going to come back and give us feedback. And then we will be able to finalise the document.” 

He announced that the Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) is the only political party that has already responded so far. 

“We are awaiting other parties to do the same and then we'll finalise the document. So it’s a very comprehensive approach, because we're not doing it ad hoc. We're doing it for the future and to be able to ensure stable government throughout the country,” he explained, adding that legislation will follow. 

Currently, South Africa has about 81 hung municipalities.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

TRENDING

1
Helicopter crashed into sea off Dubai, search for crew underway -UAE regulator

Helicopter crashed into sea off Dubai, search for crew underway -UAE regulat...

 United Arab Emirates
2
Jio Platforms and NVIDIA team up to build new AI cloud infrastructure in India

Jio Platforms and NVIDIA team up to build new AI cloud infrastructure in Ind...

 India
3
Tennis-Sabalenka fights back to snuff out home hopes of all-American final

Tennis-Sabalenka fights back to snuff out home hopes of all-American final

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: Kroger to pay up to $1.4 billion to resolve US opioid lawsuits; Lilly's diabetes drug Mounjaro approved by UK watchdog and more

Health News Roundup: Kroger to pay up to $1.4 billion to resolve US opioid l...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Exploring the Psychological Effects of Hunger on Your Mind

Why Your Note-Taking App Isn't Boosting Your Brainpower

Uncovering Ocean Floor's Hidden Potential in the Green Energy Revolution

Counting the Costs: How Drug-Resistant Infections Drain Our Economic Resources

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023