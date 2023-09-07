Left Menu

35 CBI officers receive police medals from Union minister Jitendra Singh

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-09-2023 20:38 IST | Created: 07-09-2023 20:38 IST
Tarun Gauba, the CBI officer who initially probed a corruption case against the agency's former special director Rakesh Asthana, and the officer who supervised cases of post-poll violence in West Bengal were among the 35 serving and retired CBI officers who received police medals from Union minister Jitendra Singh on Thursday.

The Union minister of state for personnel, public grievances and pensions gave away the medals at an investiture ceremony at the Central Bureau of Investigation's (CBI) headquarters here on the occasion of first ''International Day of Police Cooperation''.

Former assistant sub-inspector G Satyanarayana (now retired) received the president's police medal for distinguished service.

DIGs Tarun Gauba, who probed the case against Asthana in which the former special director was given a clean chit by a special court, and Akhilesh Kumar Singh, who supervised the post-poll violence cases in West Bengal, were conferred police medals for meritorious service. Both officers have been repatriated to their parent cadres.

Other officers awarded the police medal for meritorious service include Senior Superintendent of Police Manish Viresh Surti, superintendents of police Prasanna Kumar Panigrahi, Prahlad Kishore Jha and Binay Kumar and additional superintendents of police Barun Kumar Sarkar, Richhpal Singh, Rama Raman Tripathi, Devraj Vakkada, Ravinder Kush and Arvind Kumar Upadhyay, the CBI said in a statement.

Deputy superintendents of police Mukesh Verma, Rajender Singh Gosain, Harjeet Singh Sachan, Sanjay Kumar Gautam, Vikash Kumar Pathak and Alok Kumar Shahi, inspectors Amit Kumar and Rakesh Ranjan and Sub-Inspector Dharminder Singh were also given the medals for meritorious service.

Other recipients of the coveted medals included head constables Bhaiya Ranjay Kumar Singh, Manbeer Singh Patwal, Kuntal Chattopadhyay, Chander Pal, Loganathan Rengasamy, K V Jagannath Reddy, Harbhan Singh, Mahesh Madhavrao Gajarlwar, constables R Jaisankar and Kaushliya Devi, Additional Legal Advisor Subramanyam Devendran and office superintendents Aruna Mohan and Om Prakash Naithani.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

