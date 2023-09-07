Left Menu

PTI | Ranchi | Updated: 07-09-2023 21:16 IST | Created: 07-09-2023 21:16 IST
Jharkhand: Four including two girls drown in three separate incidents
Four persons including two 12-year-old girls drowned in three separate incidents in Jharkhand on Thursday, police said.

The first incident was reported from Giridih district where two 12-year-old girls drowned in Usri river under Pachamba police station area, around 225km from state capital Ranchi, police said.

''As part of a ritual, the girls had gone to the river along with other people but accidentally slipped into the waterbody. They were brought to Giridih Sadar hospital where doctor declared them brought dead,'' Pachamba police station in-charge Mukesh Dayal Singh said.

The second incident was reported from Palamu district where an 18-year-old youth drowned in a pond under Medininagar town police station, police said.

Medininagar town police in-charge Abhay Kumar Sinha said the deceased, Pankaj Kumar, was a resident of Bihar's Rohtas. He was working as a salesman in a private company, Sinha said.

The third incident took place in Godda where an 18-year-old man drowned while bathing in an under-construction check dam under Mufassil police station, police said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

