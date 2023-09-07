Left Menu

Labourer held in Navi Mumbai for abducting child, disrobing and touching her inappropriately

PTI | Thane | Updated: 07-09-2023 21:39 IST | Created: 07-09-2023 21:39 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A man was arrested in Navi Mumbai on Thursday for allegedly kidnapping a three-year-old girl, disrobing and touching her inappropriately, a police official said.

Pintu Rajbhar, a 37-year-old labourer, abducted the child from her home on Wednesday night, took her to an isolated place near a lake, stripped her and touched her inappropriately, Assistant Inspector Ajauy Chauhan of Kalamboli police station said.

Rajbhar was arrested after the child narrated the ordeal to her parents who approached police, Chauhan said.

He has been charged under Indian Penal Code sections 363 (kidnapping) and 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with the intention of disrobing her) as well as provisions of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, the official said.

