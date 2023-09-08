Ukrainian drone sets building on fire in Russia's Bryansk region -governor
Reuters | Updated: 08-09-2023 00:22 IST | Created: 08-09-2023 00:22 IST
A Ukrainian drone targetted an industrial site on Thursday in the Bryansk region in southern Russia, the governor said, setting an administrative building on fire but causing no injuries.
Alexander Bogomaz, writing on the Telegram messaging app, said emergency services had been dispatched to the scene in the city of Bryansk.
