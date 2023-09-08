South Korea's unification ministry condemns Pyongyang's launch of nuclear-armed submarine
South Korea's unification ministry condemned on Friday North Korea's launch of a nuclear-armed submarine reported by North Korean state media earlier in the day.
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un's action is only hurting the lives of that country's citizens and their human rights, a spokesperson for the ministry told a briefing.
