Maoists kill former BSF jawan in Jharkhand
A former BSF jawan was shot dead by suspected Maoists in Jharkhand's West Singhbhum district on the suspicion of being a police informer, an officer said on Friday.
The victim was identified as Sukhlal Purty. CPI (Maoist) leaflets were found beside the body, the officer said.
A group of Maoists allegedly barged into Purty's house on Thursday night and killed him in Kashijoda village under Kadamdiha panchayat on suspicion of being a police informer.
When contacted, Superintendent of Police Ashutosh Shekhar confirmed that incident, saying Purty had availed voluntary retirement from BSF and was leading a normal life.
The SP suspected that the incident was a handiwork of left-wing ultras as some leaflets were recovered from the spot.
