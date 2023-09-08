Maoists kill former BSF jawan in Jharkhand

A former BSF jawan was shot dead by suspected Maoists in Jharkhand's West Singhbhum district on the suspicion of being a police informer, an officer said on Friday.

The victim was identified as Sukhlal Purty. CPI (Maoist) leaflets were found beside the body, the officer said.

A group of Maoists allegedly barged into Purty's house on Thursday night and killed him in Kashijoda village under Kadamdiha panchayat on suspicion of being a police informer.

When contacted, Superintendent of Police Ashutosh Shekhar confirmed that incident, saying Purty had availed voluntary retirement from BSF and was leading a normal life.

The SP suspected that the incident was a handiwork of left-wing ultras as some leaflets were recovered from the spot.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)