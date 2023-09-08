Ukraine condemns Russian 'sham elections' in Ukrainian occupied territories

Ukraine's foreign ministry on Friday condemned "sham elections" being staged by Russia in occupied Ukrainian territories, saying they were "worthless" and would have no legal standing.

The ministry called on Ukraine's international partners to denounce the votes and not to recognise the results. The voting for Russian-installed legislatures in four regions only partly controlled by Russia began on Friday and is set to conclude on Sunday.

