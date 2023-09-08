Left Menu

Israel to end ban on exports from Gaza on Sunday - officials

Israel will allow the export of commercial goods from the Gaza Strip through a main border crossing from Sunday after a days-long ban for what it called an attempt to smuggle explosives, Palestinian officials said on Friday.

Reuters | Gaza | Updated: 08-09-2023 18:37 IST
Israel said on Monday it was temporarily stopping commercial goods from leaving Gaza after inspectors found several kilograms of "high-quality explosives" in a shipment, hidden in the lining of clothes. "A short while ago, the Israeli side informed us of the decision by the Israeli government to resume exports from Gaza Strip through Kerem Shalom crossing starting Sunday, the same way it used to be before the closure," said a statement by the Palestinian Authority's committee that liaises on the movement of goods in and out of Gaza.

There was no immediate comment from COGAT, the Israeli authority that coordinates administration with the Palestinian Territories. Since the Hamas Islamist group took power in Gaza in 2007, it has suffered from one of the world's highest unemployment rates under a blockade of many goods imposed by Israel with Egyptian backing. It has also been severely damaged in four major wars and numerous other clashes between Hamas and Israel.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

