Rains back in Maharashtra's Nashik district after month-long break, water released from Gangapur dam

Dams like Bhavali, Haranbari, Nandur-Madhyameshwar, Waldevi and Kelzar are filled to capacity.Due to the rains, 1,040 cusec water was released from Gangapur dam, which supplies water to Nashik city, said irrigation department officials.

PTI | Nashik | Updated: 08-09-2023 18:44 IST | Created: 08-09-2023 18:44 IST

Rains returned to Maharashtra's Nashik district after a gap of nearly a month on Friday, with Nashik city receiving 62.4 mm of rains between 11.30 am and 5.30 pm.

While Wednesday saw light showers, followed by a few spells the next day, rains picked pace on Friday. Nashik city apart, Malegaon, Nandgaon, Peth, Surgana, Chandwad, Manmad, Dindori and Trimbakeshwar talukas also received rains, said officials.

At 44,360 million cubic feet, all the dams in the district have a water stock of about 68 per cent. It includes the Gangapur dam, which is 92 per cent full, Palkhed (55 per cent), Chankapur ( 95 per cent) and Darna (88 per cent). Dams like Bhavali, Haranbari, Nandur-Madhyameshwar, Waldevi and Kelzar are filled to capacity.

Due to the rains, 1,040 cusec water was released from Gangapur dam, which supplies water to Nashik city, said irrigation department officials. This could also lead to a rise in the water level in Godavari river, they said. If the rains continue, authorities may have to release water from Palkhed dam as well, they said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

