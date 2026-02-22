Left Menu

Telangana's Water Challenge: Completing Godavari Projects Amidst Political Disputes

Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy of Telangana vowed to complete the water projects between Tummidihatti and Bhadrachalam on the Godavari River, tackling inter-state water disputes through dialogue. The government is prepared to escalate matters to court if talks on Krishna and Godavari water sharing fail.

Updated: 22-02-2026 22:38 IST
In a significant announcement, Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy confirmed on Sunday that all projects proposed between Tummidihatti barrage and Bhadrachalam on the Godavari River will be completed. He emphasized the state government's readiness to settle inter-state water disputes through dialogue.

The Chief Minister, after reviewing the progress of the Devadula project, assured that funds would be promptly released. The estimated costs have skyrocketed to Rs 18,500 crore from the initial Rs 6,000 crore. Reddy also declared that the Kaleshwaram project would not be abandoned.

Reddy highlighted political controversies surrounding the Godavari water disputes and reiterated openness to discussions with neighboring states. He criticized the previous BRS government for neglecting critical projects and pointed to past debates on river Krishna water issues, indicating readiness for similar discussions on Godavari water in the Assembly.

(With inputs from agencies.)

