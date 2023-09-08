'Hybrid' militant, associate arrested in JK's Budgam

Security forces have arrested a 'hybrid' militant and his associate in Jammu and Kashmir's Budgam district and seized incriminating materials from their possession, police said on Friday.

The duo was apprehended in the Pakharpora area of the central Kashmir district, a police spokesperson said.

They were identified as Tanveer Ahmad Bhat and his associate Yawer Maqbool Ganai -- both residents of Karapora Charar-Sharief.

A preliminary investigation revealed that the duo was operating under the banner of the proscribed terror outfit LeT/TRF in the Pakherpora area, the spokesman said.

Arms and ammunition, including a pistol, a magazine and nine rounds, and other incriminating materials were found in their possession, he said.

A case has been registered and further investigation has been taken up, the spokesman added. 'Hybrid' militants are those who are not listed as ultras but persons radicalised enough to carry out a terror strike and then slip back into their routine lives.

