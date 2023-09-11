Left Menu

PTI | Raipur | Updated: 11-09-2023 18:46 IST | Created: 11-09-2023 18:46 IST
Chhattisgarh issues order barring appointment to govt jobs of persons accused in cases of rape, molestation
The Chhattisgarh government on Monday issued an order barring those accused in cases of rape, molestation and some other offences from being appointed to government jobs in the state, an official said.

The order was issued by the state's General Administration Department to all chairpersons of revenue divisions, heads of departments, commissioners of revenue divisions and collectors, who have been asked to enforce the directive strictly, he added.

Notably, Chief Minister Bhupesh Bhupesh, in his Independence Day address here, had said those accused in cases of rape, molestation and other crimes against women and girls will be barred from government jobs in the state.

''No candidate shall be eligible for appointment to a service or post who has been convicted of an offence against women. Provided that where such cases are pending in a court against a candidate, his case of appointment shall be kept pending till the final decision of the criminal case,'' the order said citing Chhattisgarh Civil Services (General conditions of Service) Rules 1961.

''Candidates against whom case of rape, molestation and other crimes under the category of moral turpitude lodged under sections sections 354, 376, 376A, 376B, 376C, 376D, 509, 493, 496 and 498 of the Indian Penal Code are registered and provisions of Protection of Children from Sexual Offenses Act (POCSO) Act will be prohibited from appointment to government services till the final decision of the case,'' it added.

Commenting on the order, Chhattisgarh High Court lawyer Anish Tiwari told PTI the existing rule and the new rule appears to be the same.

''There is already a provision under the civil services rule that if a case related to rape and molestation is pending in court then the person's appointment to the government job will be kept pending till final disposal of the case,'' Tiwari said.

