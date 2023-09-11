Patient on way to hospital dies as van gets stuck in mud

A 58-year-old asthma patient died on Monday after the vehicle in which he was being taken to a hospital got stuck in mud on a kutcha road in Rajasthan's Bharatpur district, police said.

Following the incident, angry family members and villagers protested by placing the body on the national highway and demanded a pucca road and compensation for the family of the deceased.

Puran Singh, a resident of Nagla Mana village, was being taken to a hospital in Bharatpur in a van belonging to a person from the same village when it got stuck in the mud and could not be pulled out. Singh died on the way, Udhyog Nagar SHO Rakesh Kumar said.

DSP Pintu Kumar said the police and administration placated the family members and villagers and got the highway cleared. The body was then sent for postmortem.

He said the body was handed over to the family members after postmortem. The matter has been registered under Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) Section 174 (unnatural death) and the investigation is on.

