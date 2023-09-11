Left Menu

Bihar: Special NIA court sentences man to 10-year imprisonment in fake currency case

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-09-2023 20:37 IST | Created: 11-09-2023 20:37 IST
Bihar: Special NIA court sentences man to 10-year imprisonment in fake currency case
  • Country:
  • India

A special NIA court in Bihar on Monday sentenced a man to 10-year rigorous imprisonment in the East Champaran fake currency case, an agency official said.

Munna Singh (46), who was found guilty by the special court on September 5, was the sixth accused to be convicted in the case.

He was also slapped with a fine of Rs 5,000, a spokesperson of the federal agency said.

The official said he was sentenced to 10 years' rigorous imprisonment with a fine of Rs 5,000 under various sections of the Indian Penal Code as well as five years' rigorous imprisonment with a fine of Rs 5,000 under various sections of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act. Both the sentences will run concurrently.

The case was originally registered on September 19, 2015 and taken over by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on December 23 the same year. A total of 10 accused were involved in the case relating to the seizure of high quality fake Indian currency notes (FICNs) of a face value of Rs 5.94 lakh from one Afroz Ansari.

The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) had nabbed him near Ramgarhwa, Motihari, East Champaran, while he was carrying the fake currency consignment to Raxaul, near the Indo-Nepal border, for further delivery in Nepal.

The case was subsequently taken over by the NIA, the spokesperson said.

Since then, the NIA has charge-sheeted eight accused, of whom five were convicted earlier.

Afroz Ansari, Sunny Kumar alias "Sunny Shaw" alias "Sujit Kumar" alias "Kabir Khan", Ashraful Alam alias "Ishraful Alam", and Alomgir Seikh alias "Raju" were sentenced to life imprisonment, along with a fine of Rs 30,000, by the special court in October 2018.

Another accused, Raisuddin, was sentenced to five years' rigorous imprisonment with a fine of Rs 5,000 last month.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: US CDC says existing antibodies can work against new COVID variant; Meta Platforms must face medical privacy class action and more

Health News Roundup: US CDC says existing antibodies can work against new CO...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: US CDC says existing antibodies can work against new COVID variant; Biden administration takes abortion pill dispute to US Supreme Court and more

Health News Roundup: US CDC says existing antibodies can work against new CO...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Biden administration takes abortion pill dispute to US Supreme Court; Analysis-Wegovy launch in UK may underline Novo Nordisk's need to get ahead of Lilly

Health News Roundup: Biden administration takes abortion pill dispute to US ...

 Global
4
G20 stands resolute in its mission to deliver for global good: PM Modi

G20 stands resolute in its mission to deliver for global good: PM Modi

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Exploring the Psychological Effects of Hunger on Your Mind

Why Your Note-Taking App Isn't Boosting Your Brainpower

Uncovering Ocean Floor's Hidden Potential in the Green Energy Revolution

Counting the Costs: How Drug-Resistant Infections Drain Our Economic Resources

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023