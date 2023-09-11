Left Menu

One person killed, 8 injured in clash in Satara over social media post; 23 held for violence, one for 'objectionable' post

11-09-2023
One person was killed and 10 others suffered injuries when members of two communities clashed at a village in Maharashtra's Satara district following an ''objectionable'' post on social media, police said on Monday.

The incident, which took place at Pusesawali village in Khatao tehsil on Sunday night, led to tension between the two communities, prompting the police administration to suspend Internet services in the district as a precautionary measure, they said.

Some houses were damaged after being set on fire, a senior district administration official said.

''Some objectionable posts were exhibited on a social media platform and police were questioning a youth over it at an outpost in the village on Sunday. At that time, some persons from another community created ruckus outside the police post,'' Kolhapur Range Inspector General Sunil Phulari said.

''They torched some vehicles, damaged property in some bylanes. Ten persons were injured and one died during treatment,'' he said.

A case was registered under Indian Penal Code section 302 (murder) as well as those related to rioting, and 23 persons have been arrested, he said.

In connection with the objectionable post, a case was registered under IPC section 295A (deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs) and the youth who allegedly uploaded it was arrested, the IG informed.

The official said internet service in the district had been suspended as a precautionary measure and appealed to people to maintain calm and not fall prey to rumours.

Superintendent of Police Sameer Shaikh said police managed to take control of the situation immediately.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

