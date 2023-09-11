Left Menu

Kerala police nabs man who ran over 15-year-old boy and absconded

Kerala police on Monday apprehended a man who had absconded after allegedly running over a 15-year-old boy on August 30 with his car near Poovachal here.Police nabbed the accused Priyaranjan from Tamil Nadu and brought him to Kerala for further interrogation.Aadhi Shekhar, a student of class 10, had died on August 30 after the car driven by his distant relative Priyaranjan ran over him.He Priyaranjan was absconding from the next day of the incident.

PTI | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 11-09-2023 21:27 IST | Created: 11-09-2023 21:27 IST
Kerala police nabs man who ran over 15-year-old boy and absconded
  • Country:
  • India

Kerala police on Monday apprehended a man who had absconded after allegedly running over a 15-year-old boy on August 30 with his car near Poovachal here.

Police nabbed the accused Priyaranjan from Tamil Nadu and brought him to Kerala for further interrogation.

Aadhi Shekhar, a student of class 10, had died on August 30 after the car driven by his distant relative Priyaranjan ran over him.

''He (Priyaranjan) was absconding from the next day of the incident. Today we nabbed him from Tamil Nadu. He will be interrogated here. We need to get more information with regard to the incident. His arrest will be recorded soon,'' a senior police official told PTI.

Police had yesterday invoked IPC Section 302 in the case after closely examining the CCTV visuals and probing the subsequent conduct of the driver of the vehicle.

''We had initially registered an accident case. But after the funeral, some relatives raised suspicions. We examined the CCTV visuals and invoked Section 302 of the IPC,'' police had told the media.

They had also found out about certain incidents which indicated that Priyaranjan had previous enmity towards the boy.

''We examined his (Priyaranjan) previous and subsequent conduct. Normally, a law-abiding citizen will report the accident to the police. But in this case, he was absconding from the next day. We identified a reason for previous enmity,'' police had said.

Police said that a few months ago the boy had questioned the action of the accused urinating near a temple, which allegedly caused the enmity.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: US CDC says existing antibodies can work against new COVID variant; Meta Platforms must face medical privacy class action and more

Health News Roundup: US CDC says existing antibodies can work against new CO...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: US CDC says existing antibodies can work against new COVID variant; Biden administration takes abortion pill dispute to US Supreme Court and more

Health News Roundup: US CDC says existing antibodies can work against new CO...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Biden administration takes abortion pill dispute to US Supreme Court; Analysis-Wegovy launch in UK may underline Novo Nordisk's need to get ahead of Lilly

Health News Roundup: Biden administration takes abortion pill dispute to US ...

 Global
4
G20 stands resolute in its mission to deliver for global good: PM Modi

G20 stands resolute in its mission to deliver for global good: PM Modi

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Exploring the Psychological Effects of Hunger on Your Mind

Why Your Note-Taking App Isn't Boosting Your Brainpower

Uncovering Ocean Floor's Hidden Potential in the Green Energy Revolution

Counting the Costs: How Drug-Resistant Infections Drain Our Economic Resources

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023