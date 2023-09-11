Quack arrested for murder as man dies after taking injection at his clinic

The proprietor of a clinic was arrested here in Bundi district for allegedly administering an injection to a man who died some hours later in the day, police said on Monday.

The accused, a General Nursing and Midwifery (GNM) diploma holder quack and not a doctor, allegedly gave the victim a Monocef 500 mg injection last Monday after the latter approached the clinic for cough and fever. Later, he allegedly dumped the deceased's body on a road in Indergarh town.

A 38-year-old man, identified as Om Prakesh Gurjar and a resident of Devpura village in Indergarh Police Station area in Bundi district, was found dead on Sumerganj Mandi road in Indergarh town last Tuesday.

Based on a complaint filed by the deceased man's kin, police began an investigation and lodged a murder case against unidentified persons.

According to police, Om Prakesh visited a private clinic for a cough and fever on Monday. The proprietor of the clinic – a GNM degree holder quack identified as Hariom Saini (35) – injected him Monocef 500, said Rameshwar Choudhary, circle inspector at Indergarh police station. Immediately after the injection, Om Prakesh's condition deteriorated with low pulse and blood pressure, and he fell unconscious and died later on the same day, the CI said.

The same night, the accused took the body in his car with the help of an assistant, identified as Deepak. Saini dumped the body on the roadside and placed Om Prakesh's mobile in his hand and returned home, the officer said. On the basis of CCTV footage of the area and other technical analysis, investigators zeroed in on Saini. The accused confessed his crime during interrogation, the CI said.

The accused has been charged under various sections of the Indian Medical Council Act, and Section 420, Section 411 and Section 302 of the IPC, police said.

The accused was arrested on Sunday evening, five days after Om Prakesh's body was found, and was produced before a court on Monday that ordered him to be under judicial custody, they said.

Police said the clinic of the accused was also seized by a team from the medical department on Monday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)