iGOT Karmayogi Bharat launches new curated Aspirational Blocks Programme collection

iGOT Karmayogi Bharat, the capacity development ecosystem for government officials, managed by Karmayogi Bharat SPV, in partnership with NITI Aayog, has launched a new curated collection dedicated to the Aspirational Blocks Programme (ABP).

NITI Aayog has launched the Aspirational Blocks Programme, building on the success of the Aspirational Districts Programme.

The collection seeks to build functional, domain and behavioural competencies of 5000 Block-level officials across 500 identified Blocks by acquainting learners with subjects crucial for performing their duties and responsibilities effectively.

Through the curated module, the iGOT Platform will strive to enrich and enable Block officials’ contribution to the transformation of the under-served Blocks, thus improving grassroots governance across India. The 10 courses included are:

Time Management (DoPT), 2) Communication for Citizen Centricity (DoPT), 3) Leadership (DoPT), 4) Orientation Module on Mission LiFE (Ministry of Environment, Forest, and Climate Change), 5) Sustainable Development Goals (ISTM), 6) Problem Solving and Decision Making (DoPT), 7) Self-Leadership (The Art of Living), 8) Stress Management (DoPT), 9) Yoga Break at Workplace (Morarji Desai National Institute of Yoga), and 10) Team Building (DoPT)iGOT Karmayogi (https://igotkarmayogi.gov.in/) is a comprehensive online portal to guide government officials in their capacity building journey. The portal combines 6 functional hubs for online learning, competency management, career management, discussions, events and networking. More than 22.2 lakh learners from across the government spectrum are currently registered on the iGOT Platform having access to 685+ courses.

(With Inputs from PIB)