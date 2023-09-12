Left Menu

One terrorist killed, three security personnel injured in operation in J-K's Rajouri

PTI | Rajouri/Jammu | Updated: 12-09-2023 18:47 IST | Created: 12-09-2023 18:47 IST
One terrorist was killed and three security personnel were injured in an ongoing search operation in a remote village in Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday, officials said.

Additional Director General of Police, Jammu Zone, Mukesh Singh said an encounter broke out between terrorists and security forces in Narla village.

''One terrorist was killed and three security personnel – two Army jawans and one special police officer – were injured in the gunfight,'' he said.

The security forces launched a search and cordon operation in the forested Patrada area on Monday evening and fired a few rounds after noticing suspicious movement of two persons, the officials said.

However, they said, both the suspects managed to escape from the scene taking advantage of the darkness and thick foliage. They left behind a rucksack along with some clothes and other articles that were recovered by the search parties.

The cordon and search operation was extended to nearby areas, including Bambel and Narla, to track down the terrorists, the officials said, adding the search operation in the area was underway.

